GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Tuesday it's partnering with LaughFest, City Built Brewing and Blue Bridge Games to host a night filled with comedic relief, drinks, games and more.

Adults 21 years and older can buy tickets for $15 and $20 to LaughFest Game Night on Friday, March 13. The night begins at 6 p.m.

The event will feature two special comedy showcases at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., at the museum's Meijer Theatre. One comedy show is included with the ticket. Tickets are $15 for museum members and $20 for the general public.

The President of Gilda's Club and Gilda's LaughFest said she's looking forward to West Michigan coming together at this event.

Attendees will "share laughter with others, all while having a seriously good time," said Wendy Wigger.

Visitors will have exclusive access to the museum to play board games, card games, and oversized lawn games at the courtesy of Blue Bridge Games and enjoy craft beer or wine from City Built Brewing. There will be a cash bar.

Blue Bridge Games will also feature Game of the Year winning board games and there will be employees there to teach visitors how to play. Some of these games include "Letter Jam", "Wingspan", "Medium" and more.

Game-lovers also have the opportunity to play in a Euchre tournament. Registration to enter the tournament will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit LaughFest's website.

RELATED VIDEO:





More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.