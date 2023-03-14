LaughFest president wraps up 2023 festival

While the ticket sales and donations take some time to total, president Wendy Wigger said Meijer matched $20,000. Proceeds will support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LaughFest 2023 is now in the books after wrapping up on Sunday. The annual festival hosts both local and national comedians and improv groups to perform and raise money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

LaughFest President Wendy Wigger joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to share her wrap up following the festival.

While the ticket sales and donations take some time to total, Wigger said Meijer matched $20,000 as part of LaughFest's High Five Campaign. The proceeds will go toward supporting Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which offers a free cancer and grief emotional health program.

"The proceeds from the festival and the High Five Campaign are somewhere between eight and 12% of our total operating revenue," Wigger said, "and we're a $1.6 million nonprofit organization."

Wigger said anyone interested can still donate online.

She said hosting LaughFest gives the organizers opportunities to see people who support the cause.

"For me, probably the biggest highlight is just seeing the smiles and laughter of people that are participating," Wigger said. "Whether they're coming in as a participant, they bought a ticket, they're coming to a free event, or it's the volunteers, people are having a seriously great time for a great cause."

Volunteers are needed year-round at Gilda's Club, and anyone interested in helping out can sign up online.

"It takes a village to do what we do and provide emotional health support," Wigger said. "Whether you have one hour in a whole year or one hour a week, we can put you to a good position that would match what your interests are as well."

To learn more about LaughFest, Gilda's Club or to donate, click here.

