GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ready for laughs? Soon we'll know who will perform at the 10th anniversary Gilda's Club LaughFest Festival.

Organizers will announce all the performing artists at an announcement event on Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. The festival takes place starting March 5 and will wrap up March 15, 2020.

LaughFest alums Cristela Alonzo and Jim Gaffigan have already announced plans to join the lineup.

Alonzo’s special “off-season” performance is on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Rapids’ Wealthy Theatre. Tickets for Gaffigan’s “The Pale Tourist” performance on March 5 at Van Andel Arena are available as part of LaughFest Ticket packages.

LaughFest ticket packages will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19. Packages are priced at various levels and allow festival-goers to pick from a variety of shows and secure the best seats before single tickets go on sale Jan. 10.

LaughFest packages can be purchased at laughfestgr.org, or by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242). Orders received by December 11 are guaranteed to arrive in time for holiday gift-giving.

