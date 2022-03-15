Your guide to LaughFest 2022

Every year, people flock to Grand Rapids to experience comedy gold, all while supporting a local organization.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LaughFest is here for another year in Grand Rapids!

After a shortened, largely remote fundraiser in 2021, the event is back in full swing for 2022. From March 15 through March 20, comedians and laugh-aholics from all over will venture to West Michigan for these six days of "Seriously Funny" entertainment.

To make the event even better, it’s all for a great cause right here in Grand Rapids.

About LaughFest

Gilda’s LaughFest is the nation’s first-ever community-wide comedy festival. It began in 2011 and has become a staple in the Grand Rapids entertainment scene. Every year, people flock to Grand Rapids to experience comedy gold, all while supporting a local organization.

Proceeds from the festival and donations raised go to support the free cancer and grief emotional health program offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Gilda’s Club is celebrating 21 years of operations, having first opened its doors to the public on February 15, 2001.

This year, the festival is taking place March 15-20 at venues throughout West Michigan. It will feature nearly 50 events, social media contests and entertainment for all ages.

The Lineup

The festival kicks off Tuesday evening with the annual Red Door Gala at DeVos Place Ballrooms. Following a program and dinner, guests – invited to dress “snazzy casual with a splash of red” – will be treated to a performance by magician and comedian Justin Willman.

Other headliners throughout the week include Charlie Berens, Fortune Feimster, Tone Bell and Maria Bamford. An in-depth look at these headliners can be found here.

In addition to headlining acts, there will be free events such as Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, You Have Two Minutes: Brian Kelly's Favorite LaughFest Portraits, Laughter Yoga, Recovery Showcase, All Ya’ll Showcase, Drum it Out, and more.

Tickets for all events can be found here by searching LaughFest, or by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242).

The Clean Comedy Showcase

For those looking for a night of family fun, the Clean Comedy Showcase is the perfect option. Taking place March 16, 17 and 18 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre, the show is enjoyable for the whole family.

It features five different comedians performing clean shows that are non-vulgar. LeClerc Andre will be performing, Jessi Campbell will return, in addition to shows from Dr. Leighann Lord, Dwayne Perkins and Gianmarco Soresi.

Health and Safety Protocols

COVID-19 cases in West Michigan may be winding down, but the pandemic is not over. That’s why health and safety protocols are in place for Gilda’s LaughFest attendees. Upon admittance to a host venue, attendees and any accompanying parties are required to present a valid government-issued ID and one of the following:

An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the Attendee’s name and dates that the second dose was administered at least 14 days prior to event OR

A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the Attendee’s name and dates the last dose was administered at least 14 days prior to event OR

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours of the event that includes the Attendee’s name and date the last test was administered OR

A photo of a negative over the counter (“At-home”) COVID test and with your valid government-issued photo ID next to it. Please make sure both the ID and the negative result are visible in the same, singular photo.

People who fail to meet these requirements could be denied entrance to the event without refund.

