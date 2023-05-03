Laughfest serves up plenty of giggles, all for a good cause

It’s all to raise money and awareness for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now in its 13th year, Gilda’s Laughfest gets underway this week. The nation’s first-ever community-wide festival of laughter features five days of seriously funny comedy.

It’s all to raise money and awareness for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

President Wendy Wiggers joined us to talk about what’s on tap this year. She said there is literally something for everyone, from improv and trivia to standup of every stripe, even COOKING comedy!

Gilda’s Club provides programs and support for people of any age experiencing a cancer journey, their loved ones, or anyone experiencing grief and loss.

Learn more about it and check out the complete Laughfest schedule or purchase tickets at www.laughfestgr.org.

