GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People & Pets has been a part of LaughFest since the beginning. The free event takes place on Sunday, March 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Animal lovers can bring their pets to the GRCC Ford Fieldhouse Sunday and take part in games, contests and see numerous different vendors.

There are a couple add-on's to participate in as well. A lot of vendors have things you could purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Contests that will take place:

Best Costume

Best Pet Trick

Best Look A Like

Most Unique Pet

Kamady Rudd

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.