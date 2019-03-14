GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People & Pets has been a part of LaughFest since the beginning. The free event takes place on Sunday, March 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Animal lovers can bring their pets to the GRCC Ford Fieldhouse Sunday and take part in games, contests and see numerous different vendors.
There are a couple add-on's to participate in as well. A lot of vendors have things you could purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.
Contests that will take place:
- Best Costume
- Best Pet Trick
- Best Look A Like
- Most Unique Pet
Kamady Rudd
