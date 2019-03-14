GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People & Pets has been apart of LaughFest since the beginning! It's a great FREE event where animal lovers can bring their beloved pet to GRCC Ford Fieldhouse from 10-2 Sunday, March 17, and take part in games, contests and see numerous different vendors.



There are a couple add-ons to participate in as well. A lot of vendors have things you will be able to purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Contests taking place include:

Best Costume

Best Pet Trick

Best Look A Like

Most Unique Pet

If you'd like to compete sign-up early at the event!

