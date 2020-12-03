GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday at the Intersection is a show that's all about West Michigan artists. Rockin' Homegrown Jam is having five local comedians and a local band perform, showcasing the talent Grand Rapids has to offer.

Each comedian will do a stand-up set then The Legal Immigrants will join to play a cover song. The comedians tour the country, proudly showing off the charms of Beer City USA.

This is the 5th year the show has combined comedy and rock music but the show has been around since LaughFest started.

Last year there were more than 800 people who attended.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and the money, as with all LaughFest events, benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

This is the 10th year LaughFest has brought smiles to West Michigan all while helping a good cause.

