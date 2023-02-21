Laughfest's 'Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge' returns to GR

The family-friendly challenges will send participants racing across the city to complete them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Gilda's Laughfest getting ready to kick off, event organizers are announcing the 2023 Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge is returning to Grand Rapids bigger than ever.

The challenges now extend into all three of the city's wards as well as downtown, sending families on a race across the city.

“We’re excited to bring back the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge as one of our favorite family-oriented events during LaughFest,” said Gilda's Club Grand Rapids President Wendy Wigger. “With new expanded locations throughout Grand Rapids, families will get to explore various retailers, restaurants and landmarks in different parts of the city.”

Families can participate at their own pace to complete the challenges anytime between 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. The entries will then be scored and the winners announced the week of March 22.

“We know this is always a fun LaughFest activity for friends and families as they compete against each other, their friends and their neighbors,” said Zack Berends, Gilda’s LaughFest Festival Manager. “We can’t wait to see teams racing to various locations throughout the city, engaging in fun and exciting challenges that require quick thinking, fast acting and lots of laughs.”

Laughfest will feature both local comedians and entertainers like Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, the Clean Comedy Showcase and more. For a full list of Laughfest events and performers, click here.

