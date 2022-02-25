Here's how to win tickets to LaughFest

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of these hilarious acts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LaughFest comedy festival is returning this year in person, kicking off March 15th with the annual Red Door Gala with events continuing through March 20th.

The festival benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has tickets to giveaway!

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to one of these hilarious acts: Brent Morin, The Clean Comedy Showcase, Dissociation Nation: Sketch Comedy, River City Improv and Tone Bell!

