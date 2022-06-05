You can combine your love for motorcycles and baseball at the first-ever Bikers at the Ballpark event Saturday, May 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and a local motorcycle club, ABATE of Michigan, is preparing for its first 'Bikers at the Ballpark' event to spread awareness for motorcyclists.

The event is happening next Saturday at LMCU Ballpark in tandem with the Whitecaps game and will include games between innings for kids.

There will be motorcycles on display in the parking lot of the park as well as local vendors selling different items.

Organizer Robert Meloche says they're hoping for a large turnout and want to make this an annual event, as motorcycle safety is something that hits close to home.

"Seems like over the past decade or so we've been losing a lot more and motorcycles to bad interactions with automobiles on the road and after losing a close friend last year, I decided to get more involved," Meloche said.

Jenny Garone, Community Relations Manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps says she is excited to be part of the event.

"The Whitecaps care about the community and we feel like motorcycle safety is something that needs more awareness and these community members, we want to welcome them out here."

Motorcyclists are encouraged to start rolling in around 11 a.m. before the gates to the ballpark open at 12:45 p.m. before the game at 2 p.m.

Organizers say this is event is also a good time to remind drivers about the "Look Twice, Save a Life" campaign.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.