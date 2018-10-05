GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Alastair Watt has been involved with the Dog Story Theater for a long time. From a board member to a performer, he understands the role the theater plays in the community.

The theater is a nonprofit, so it survives only based on donations.

Watt is moving to Chicago to pursue a career in standup comedy. Before he goes, however, he is holding one last show at the Dog Story Theater in hopes to generate some revenue to say thank you.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m., Friday, May 11. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is appreciated.

If you make a donation of $10 or more, you will receive an audio recording of the performance as well as one free drink. Other drinks and snacks are on sale as well.

Who couldn't use a few laughs? Especially when it gives back to the community.

For more information on the Dog Story Theater and its events, click here. For more information on Alastair's show, click here.

