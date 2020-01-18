The Women's March is happening for a fourth year Saturday, Jan. 18, with the main one taking place in Washington D.C. Dozens of sister marches are also happening around the country, and a couple of those are taking place in West Michigan.

The first Women's March took place in January of 2017 following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. It set a record as the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

This year, the main event in Washington had events happening all week and participants could expect everything from a drag brunch to poster making, community art builds and lectures on a variety of topics like climate change and reproductive rights.

Here are the local marches happening:

Saugatuck-Douglas Sister March, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Berry Field, S. Main St. Douglas, Mich.

Women's March Kalamazoo, Saturday at 11 a.m.

First Congregational Church, 345 W Michigan Ave. Kalamazoo, Mich.

Women's March in Ludington, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Rotary Park, 100 Lewis St. Ludington, Mich.

There are also sister marches in Lansing, Traverse City and Marquette.

"In 2020, we have the chance to strengthen the movement we started three years, and to unite together in the face of continued attacks on our bodies, our rights, our immigrant communities, and our planet," the Women's March said about this year's event.

