Looking for Halloween plans? Here's some haunted attractions in West Michigan

Are you looking for some scares this Halloween season? We’ve got you covered! Whether you’re searching for traditional haunted houses, spooky mazes or true paranormal tales, you’re sure to find something on our list to fulfill your thirst for thrill.
The Haunt
- For more than 20 years, The Haunt in Wyoming has been selling scares to West Michigan residents, and the 2021 edition of the haunted house is back with a vengeance. The attraction features a vampire lair, haunted hospital, dystopian wasteland, an icy swamp and a demonic circus. General admission is $30 per person and VIP/fast pass tickets are $45 per person. Check The Haunt’s website to reserve tickets.
Witches of New Salem
- In Dorr, the New Salem Corn Maze is bringing both family fun and Halloween spooks to visitors. During the day, the attraction boasts a family-friendly corn maze, kids’ train, hayrides and farm animals. Once dusk hits, however, the maze turns into a haunted attraction. Visitors can traverse the maze, full of props and actors, or brave the Witch’s Woods, featuring two trails and dozens of actors. Check out the New Salem website to reserve tickets and see what else the attraction has to offer.
Abandoned Acres Farm
- Thrill seekers looking for an adrenaline rush may find what they’re looking for at Abandoned Acres Farm in Sparta. With two haunted mazes over a quarter mile long each, the attraction boasts multiple buildings, sets and plenty of actors. The first maze is the Bloody Butcher Corn Maze, full of mutant pumpkins, scarecrows, witches and more. The second maze takes visitors through a ghostly Big Top infested with demonic clowns. Visit the Abandoned Acres website for full information on ticket prices and attractions.
Rasch Cherries Sunflower Maze
- Rasch Cherries in Conklin has kicked off October with a haunted sunflower maze. The maze was created with people 10 and up in mind, but they promise to spook anyone who comes through! This attraction is open every Friday and Saturday of October from 9-11 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, or $20 for both the haunted sunflower maze and corn maze.
Fright Night at Deep Roots Produce
- For one night only, Deep Roots Produce in Caledonia is planning a scary good time! The farm will have actors roaming their intermediate corn maze to give guests a good scare from 7 until 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets begin at $16 and can be reserved here.
The Haunted Forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area
- The Haunted Forest at the Cannonsburg Ski Area is promising plenty of frights at this year’s attraction! The outdoor trail through the woods is haunted by ghosts, zombies, witches and other monsters. The Haunted Forest will take visitors along a lit dirt path that spans half a mile. Visit their website for more information on pricing and available times.
Ghosts of Grand Rapids Tour
- Paranormal Michigan Inc. will be hosting walking tours highlighting the haunted history of Grand Rapids in October. The tours take participants on a one-mile journey through the city, complete with a guide sharing facts and stories about the buildings. Hear about the dark histories of some parts of Grand Rapids and the paranormal experiences people have had there. Tickets are $15 per person. Click here to get yours.
Fright Night at the Museum
- In Muskegon, anyone looking for a good spook can stop by the Lakeshore Museum Center on Halloween weekend. The first annual Fright Night at the Museum will be held Oct. 29 and 30, featuring a maze haunted by ghosts and ghouls. The maze is suggested for those 13 and older, as it may be too scary for younger children. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved here.
