'Discover your inner film critic' | Loutit Library and Central Park Place host MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival screenings

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Discover your inner film critic by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor in the 26th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival.

September 29 through October 7 you can join the Loutit District Library and Central Park Place for one of their many screenings of the film festival.

By attending one of the two and a half hour long screenings you'll be joining film lovers in over 500 venues across the globe to see the ten finalists in this year's event.

Past finalists have garnered Oscar nominations and participating short films have continued to move into the Hollywood mainstream, you can take part in that process with one of the ballots supplied upon entry.

The Ten MANHATTAN SHORT Finalists hail from eight countries with films from Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada alongside three films from the USA.

The ten finalists are:

Sunless (USA)

Voice Activated (Australia)

Yellow (Afghanistan)

Tuulikki (Finland)

The Family Circus (USA)

Career Day (USA)

Snail (Iran)

The Record (Switzerland)

The Stupid Boy (UK)

Soliel Du Nuit (Canada)

Check out the 2023 MANHATTAN SHORT Trailer:

All Final Ten short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood in the county of Los Angeles from Sept 22 to Sept 28.

Showtimes at Loutit District Library:

Friday, September 29, 2:00 pm

Monday, October 2, 2:00 pm

Wednesday, October 4, 6:00 pm

Friday, October 6, 2:00 pm

Showtimes at Central Park Place:

Friday, September 29, 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 30, 6:00 pm

Wednesday, October 4, 2:00 pm

Friday, October 6, 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 7, 6:00 pm

To register ahead of time and learn more about the event click here.

