MICHIGAN, USA — On July 22 the SOMI-LYNX Golf Outing is inviting Special Olympics athletes out for four golf skills events. The outing is unlike many others, inviting you to meet the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.

The outing supports athletes in Allegan, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Calhoun, Barry and Muskegon counties. You're invited to participate in the award ceremony where athletes will be scored and presented with awards.

The Skills Competition begins at 4 p.m.

