Mackinac Bridge Walk returns after canceled 2020 event

In recent years, between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in the event.

The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is back for 2021 after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, the walk will start from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced Thursday several options people have for participating in the event.

Walkers have the following three options, as outlined by the MBA:

Start from either end of the bridge and walk toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

Walk the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Cross the bridge, starting from either end, and then turn around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon

The bridge will be closed to public traffic during the walk, from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 6

2020 is the only year since 1958 that the event has not been held; the 2021 walk will be its 63rd rendition. According to the MBA, between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.