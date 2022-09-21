Straits Pride celebrating first ever Pride event on Mackinac Island

Straits Pride will host the four-day event beginning Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — This weekend Mackinac Island is hosting their very first Pride event!

The event is open to all ages, however anyone attending who is under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The schedule for the Pride event is as follows:

Thursday, September 22

4:00 p.m. - Check In & Registration

6:00 p.m. - Dray Ride

Friday, September 23

2:00 p.m. - Bicycle ride around the perimeter of Mackinac Island

7:00 p.m. - Drag Bingo

Saturday, September 24

11:00 a.m. - Drag Brunch

2:00 p.m. - Vendor Market opens

7:00 p.m. - Queer Prom

Sunday, September 25

10:30 a.m. - Pride Cruise Sip N Sail Cruise. Departs from Coal Dock.

Events will include some top drag personalities including Bentley James, Emma Sapphire, Jewel Jubilee and more!

You can learn more about Straits Pride and their first ever Pride on their website.

