Butterflies returning to Meijer Gardens for annual exhibit

Starting March 1, you can walk through an exhibit featuring thousands of butterflies.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Butterflies will be returning to Frederik Meijer Gardens for their annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit!

This is the 28th year Meijer Gardens has hosted the exhibit. Beginning March 1, visitors can walk through the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory with over 7,500 butterflies fluttering freely.

About 60 species from regions including Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Philippines, and Kenya will be on display.

Visitors can also see chrysalides at the Observation Station for the chance to see a butterfly emerging for the first time. Meijer Gardens will receive 1,000 chrysalides each week during the exhibit.

The Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibit in the country.

This year's theme, "micro. scope", aims to emphasize the details rarely seen about butterflies and plants.

“We invite and encourage you to dig deep into the details for an up-close experience—zooming in on the beauty of these unique creatures through the micro. scope. theme,” said Steve LaWarre, Vice President of Horticulture. “We’ve added new Exploration Stations in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, where guests can use magnifying glasses to enjoy a unique view of the plant material that helps butterflies thrive.”

In addition to the exhibit, Meijer Gardens will be hosting butterfly-themed events through March and April, including children's activities, a butterfly ballet and a chance to explore the conservatory at night.

The butterflies will be on display from March 1 until April 30.

To see a full list of events and learn more, click here.

