Meijer State Games will be virtual this summer, include fishing

The games usually take 12 months to plan and include 8,500 participants. It’s understandable, given the circumstances, this year’s event will be different.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer State Games of Michigan have begun and they are open to anyone until the end of June.

The events featured this year are running, cycling, BMX, fishing, golfing, rowing, skateboarding, and tae kwon do. That list of eight is down from the usual 40 and all of them are happening virtually.

“A good example is our tae kwon do event," said executive director Eric Engelbarts.

"The participants will video tape themselves performing a routine that they would typically do. They register within their age division as well as belt and they send in the video.”

Some events, like BMX and skateboarding are free and all you have to do is submit a video showing off your best tricks.

Running, cycling, fishing, golfing, and rowing events are $20 until June 14 and $25 after that. Tae kwon do will carry a $25 fee.

Organizers hope holding the event this way, instead of canceling it altogether, will give people some fun and exercise during a time of quarantine.

“The mission of the Meijer State Games is really to get people of all ages and ability levels to get out there and be active and be well and experience health," Engelbarts said.

"It also gives them something to look forward to, gives them the ability to participate and actually in sports that we don’t typically offer as well.”

All of the events can be done at your leisure and you can sign up through the event’s website.

