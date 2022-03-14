Mel Trotter to highlight local artists in auction event

All proceeds from the auction will support the Day Center operations at Heartside Ministry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first-ever Mel Trotter Art and Experience Auction is set to take place Thursday, March 24—and event organizers are preparing to welcome the community at an in-person event.

The auction will highlight local artists from both West Michigan and the Heartside Art Ministry, with all proceeds from the auction going to support the Day Center operations at Heartside Ministry.

Along with the auction, the event will highlight the impact of Mel Trotter in the community.

"So we'll have a presentation and programming and just a time of fellowship and community," said Mel Trotter advancement officer Beth Fisher. "We have food stations and mocktails available. So really looking forward to actually being in person together with the community."

Held at The High Five GR, Fisher says the auction will include over 100 items spread across two floors of the building. The items are on the Mel Trotter website for visitors to peruse before the event.

Art pieces include photography, paintings, sculptures and more.

"So being in community with local artists, and just really showcasing that talent," she said. "Many of the pieces that will be on display and are on our site right now came from actual artists that have gone through the Heartside Ministry art program of ours, or perhaps are there right now. So it's just a really exciting time to see just what an incredible skill set these folks have."

Heartside Ministry is a division of Mel Trotter, which aims to support those struggling with homelessness. Mel Trotter has a variety of programs to prevent homelessness or help Michiganders get back on their feet.

While most items will be sold through a silent auction, organizers say select items will be sold through a live auction.

The auction will take place March 24 at The High Five GR at 6 p.m. While tickets are free, those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their tickets online. Organizers say there are 250 tickets available, and about half have been claimed. To reserve your tickets, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.