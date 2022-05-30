Memorial Day events happening in West Michigan

No worries if you haven't gotten your Memorial Day plans figured out—we've compiled all the events happening in your communities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day weekend serves as a time to gather with your loved ones and honor those who sacrificed their lives to protect the United States. Communities across West Michigan are holding events to bring people together, from parades to community gatherings to candlelit vigils.

If you're still looking for plans to fill your holiday weekend, check out our list below.

Muskegon County Memorial Day Events

The Memorial Day parade will be kicking off in Downtown Muskegon Monday morning. After the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Frauenthal Center, where the Mona Shores High School Marching Band will be featured. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

Rolling Thunder motorcycle group will be hosting two Memorial Day events this weekend. On Saturday, a candlelit vigil will be held at Sandy's Harley-Davidson in Fremont. Sunday morning, bikers will be kicking off a Ride for Freedom. First, they'll visit the Belding War Memorial at 9:30 a.m. before taking a demonstration ride to the State Capitol.

On Memorial Day, visit the Frauenthal Theater to see a free, one-of-a-kind Memorial Day ceremony. The musical tribute will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Old Fashioned Days are back! Come to the festival in Fruitport for a Memorial Day parade, carnival, circus, music and food spread over two days.

Kent County Memorial Day Events

The Cascade Township Memorial Day ceremony will begin at the Kent District Library Cascade branch at 10 a.m. Attendees will hear from Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance and Kent County Veterans Treatment Court Program Director Anthony Torres. The program will also include Civil War reenactors, flag raising by a Boy Scout troop and a performance from the Forest Hills Central High School Jazz Band.

In downtown Grand Rapids, the Memorial Day parade will proceed down Division Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park, where a remembrance ceremony will be held.

The annual Walker Memorial Day parade will be held on Remembrance Road NW at noon. It will begin at Walker City Hall and end at Walker Village.

The 12th annual Memorial Day Classic will be back at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming. The grand prize in this bowling competition is $10,000! Click here for more information.

Hosted by the American Legion Post 107 and Sparta Township Historic Commission, the annual Sparta Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in Lamoreaux Park.

The Wyoming Memorial Day ceremony will include speeches from Mayor Jack Poll and feature guest speaker Sean Moriarty. The Lee High School band will also perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Ottawa County Memorial Day Events

