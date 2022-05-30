Memorial Day events happening in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day weekend serves as a time to gather with your loved ones and honor those who sacrificed their lives to protect the United States. Communities across West Michigan are holding events to bring people together, from parades to community gatherings to candlelit vigils.
If you're still looking for plans to fill your holiday weekend, check out our list below.
Muskegon County Memorial Day Events
- The Memorial Day parade will be kicking off in Downtown Muskegon Monday morning. After the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Frauenthal Center, where the Mona Shores High School Marching Band will be featured. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m.
- Rolling Thunder motorcycle group will be hosting two Memorial Day events this weekend. On Saturday, a candlelit vigil will be held at Sandy's Harley-Davidson in Fremont. Sunday morning, bikers will be kicking off a Ride for Freedom. First, they'll visit the Belding War Memorial at 9:30 a.m. before taking a demonstration ride to the State Capitol.
- On Memorial Day, visit the Frauenthal Theater to see a free, one-of-a-kind Memorial Day ceremony. The musical tribute will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
- Old Fashioned Days are back! Come to the festival in Fruitport for a Memorial Day parade, carnival, circus, music and food spread over two days.
Kent County Memorial Day Events
- The Cascade Township Memorial Day ceremony will begin at the Kent District Library Cascade branch at 10 a.m. Attendees will hear from Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance and Kent County Veterans Treatment Court Program Director Anthony Torres. The program will also include Civil War reenactors, flag raising by a Boy Scout troop and a performance from the Forest Hills Central High School Jazz Band.
- In downtown Grand Rapids, the Memorial Day parade will proceed down Division Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park, where a remembrance ceremony will be held.
- The annual Walker Memorial Day parade will be held on Remembrance Road NW at noon. It will begin at Walker City Hall and end at Walker Village.
- The 12th annual Memorial Day Classic will be back at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming. The grand prize in this bowling competition is $10,000! Click here for more information.
- Hosted by the American Legion Post 107 and Sparta Township Historic Commission, the annual Sparta Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in Lamoreaux Park.
- The Wyoming Memorial Day ceremony will include speeches from Mayor Jack Poll and feature guest speaker Sean Moriarty. The Lee High School band will also perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Ottawa County Memorial Day Events
- The Spring Lake Memorial Day parade will be kicking off at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Along with Spring Lake firefighters and police officers, the parade will highlight the Muskegon VFW color guard, local high school and middle school bands and Boy Scout troops.
- Also in Spring Lake, a free community event will be hosted by Spring Lake CrossFit. Join to do the "Murph" workout, which was named after Lt. Michael Murphy, Navy SEAL.
- Looking for breakfast plans? Tripelroot in Zeeland is hosting a breakfast event to watch the annual Memorial Day parade pass by on Main Street. Enjoy beermosas, mimosas, breakfast burritos and more!
- The Zeeland Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. down Main Street. After the parade ends, a ceremony will be held at Zeeland Cemetery.
- In Holland, a Memorial Day paddle and run/walk event will be held at Holland State Park! Participants will paddle the 1.5-mile trip to Mt. Pisgah, run or walk a mile up to the top of Mt. Pisgah, then return and paddle 1.5 miles back. The trip begins at 10 a.m.
- Beginning at 8th and Central, the annual Holland Memorial Day parade will bring the community together to celebrate veterans. After the parade, a ceremony will be held in the cemetery at noon.
- In Hudsonville, those interested can bring a lawn chair and gather at Veteran’s Park to hear from local officials and veterans.
- The Coopersville Memorial Day parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Coopersville Community Service Building. After the parade, a ceremony will be held at Veteran's Park with music and speakers. A pancake breakfast will be held before the parade from 7-9 a.m., hosted by Boy Scout Troop 4.
- Are you a veteran looking for events made just for you? The Coopersville and Marne Railway is hosting a free train ride event at 11 a.m. for veterans in all branches of the military. The vintage train is similar to troop trains used in World War II. Veterans are welcome to wear their uniforms on the 90-minute train ride. The Memorial Day parade can also be seen if participants arrive early.
- Jenison's annual Memorial Day parade will go from Baldwin Street to Cottonwood Drive. It begins at 9 a.m.
- Grand Haven's famous musical fountain will be hosting a Memorial Day special beginning at 10 p.m.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.