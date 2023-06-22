Michigan Air National Guard flying over Grand Rapids June 27

The Michigan KC-135s and A-10s are both based at Selfridge and operated by Airmen from the 127th Wing. They'll make a pass over West Michigan next week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Next week the Michigan Air National Guard 127th wing will fly over nine Michigan communities, including Grand Rapids. The fly-overs are a part of the United States Air Force's commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

A formation of KC-135 Stratotankers and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs will fly over the following locations:

Blue Water Bridge , Port Huron, approximately at 10:20 a.m.

, Port Huron, approximately at 10:20 a.m. Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and downtown Alpena , approximately at 10:40 a.m.

, approximately at 10:40 a.m. Mackinac Bridge and Mackinaw City , approximately at 10:50 a.m.

, approximately at 10:50 a.m. Sleeping Bear Dunes area near Maple City , approximately at 11:15 a.m.

, approximately at 11:15 a.m. Downtown Grand Rapids , approximately at 11:45 a.m.

, approximately at 11:45 a.m. Battle Creek Air National Guard Base and Battle Creek , approximately at 11:55 a.m.

, approximately at 11:55 a.m. The Michigan State Capitol and downtown Lansing , approximately at 12:05 p.m.

, approximately at 12:05 p.m. The Detroit River , approximately at 12:30 p.m.

, approximately at 12:30 p.m. Selfridge Air National Guard Base, approximately at 12:35 p.m

The Michigan KC-135s and A-10s are both based at Selfridge and operated by Airmen from the 127th Wing. The 127th Wing is comprised of around 1,700 military and civilian personnel.

Along with aerial refueling, these tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

“Our Citizen-Airmen are proud to serve as Michigan’s Hometown Air Force. The support we receive from our community is second to none and this series of flyovers provides us an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our neighbors, while also demonstrating an important part of the Air Force mission,” said Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing commander. “It also serves as a showcase of opportunities that exist in the Michigan Air National Guard for those interested in joining our ranks in service to state and nation.”

The squadron conducted its first air refueling flight in September 2007.

In recent years KC-135 aircraft and personnel from Selfridge have supported missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Europe and the Pacific region.

“Our KC-135 crews, maintainers and support personnel have served all over the world, bringing a little bit of Michigan with them wherever they go,” said Mammen, also a KC-135 pilot at Selfridge. “Our Airmen are excited about this opportunity to share a part of their mission with their friends and neighbors.”

If you see the flyovers and happen to capture any photos the Michigan Air National Guard asks you to send the photos to their Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SANGBTanker100.

Ten people will be randomly selected from those who share photos will be contacted by the 127th Wing via social media to receive a unit patch.

