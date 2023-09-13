Michigan Irish Music Festival returns with cultural events, dances, music and workshops

From Sept. 14 through 17, over 25 bands will perform in Muskegon alongside dances, workshops and other events to celebrate Irish culture.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Irish Music Festival (MIMF) is nearly here and will be held at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon.

From Sept. 14 through 17, over 25 bands will perform on multiple covered stages alongside featured cultural events, dances and workshops.

MIMF is excited for musical artist Seamus Kennedy to be returning to the festival this year, trademarked by his continuous interaction with his audiences and fast-paced humor while performing.

Other featured musical artists this year include Socks in the Frying Pan, a multi-award winning trio from the West coast of Ireland; Eileen Ivers, a Grammy award-winning artist and Sharon Shannon, a composer who has collaborated with artists around the world.

Some artists who are brand new to the festival this year are Paddy Keenan, Malinda and Tossers.

MIMF has a full lineup of the artists coming directly from Ireland and around the U.S. listed here.

There will be dynamic storytelling, ranging from children's stories and songs to classic Irish fairytales to personal accounts of life in Belfast in the 1950s-1980s.

Bodhran or Tin Penny Whistle lessons will be available to those interested in learning how to play instruments used in Irish music. Visitors can also learn how to speak some Irish/Gaelic phrases during interactive sessions.

Those interested in Irish history can participate in a workshop to learn about heraldry and create a personal "Coat of Arms."

There will also be food demonstrations and a craft cocktail class.

In addition to the musical performances on the cultural stages, the Ardan Academy of Dance and Steph’s Steps will perform traditional Irish styles of dance including Ceili, hard shoe, softshoe and a blend of Irish and clogging styles.

For those considering adopting an Irish lifestyle, a pop-up consulate will be available for opportunities to meet with consular officers about obtaining Irish citizenship.

MIMF has a full lineup of the featured events listed here.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on MIMF's website.

