Michigan Makers Market headed to Muskegon next week

The market will feature handmade products from over 80 makers that call Michigan home.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Makers Market is ready to showcase local artisans, and tickets are now on sale!

The market will take place next week in Muskegon and feature products from over 80 makers that call Michigan home. The indoor shopping event will highlight handcrafted fine art that you won't find anywhere else.

This is the first market of an annual event.

Shoppers will also have plenty of other activities to take part in across the Muskegon area.

“March 12th will be a great day to head to downtown Muskegon,” said Carla Flanders, Event Director and Owner of CMF Marketing & Events. “You can spend the day shopping at the Michigan Makers Market, attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade, explore the Shamrockin’ in Your Shanty event, enjoy the social district and then head to a hockey game in the evening.”

In addition, the Michigan Makers Market has partnered with the Muskegon Lumberjacks to offer discounted hockey tickets to anyone who purchases a ticket to the market. On Saturday, the Lumberjacks will take on Team USA.

The market will run on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center. Tickets are $5, and kids under 10 are free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by clicking here or at the door.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.