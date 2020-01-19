Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is honored for his work and legacy as the leader of the Civil Rights Movement every year in January. This year, the federal holiday is happening on Monday, Jan. 20.

Here are some local events happening in the area that will celebrate and remember King.

Yusef Salaam

Central Park Five member giving keynote at GVSU during MLK Week

What: Yusef Salaam, a member of the exonerated Central Park Five will be a keynote speaker at Grand Valley State University's week of events that commemorate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. There will also be a silent march held on campus prior to the presentation.

When: Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Where: GVSU Fieldhouse Arena, 10915 N. Campus Drive, Allendale, Mich.

►See all of the events happening during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week at GVSU.

Aquinas College

Aquinas College Day of Education to celebrate MLK

What: Aquinas College is hosting a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. They will walk around the campus, then circle back to the Donnelly Center to hear a lecture from Pastor Glenn of Revolution Culture Movement and Light.

When: Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Aquinas College Donnelly Center, 157 Woodward Lane, Grand Rapids, Mich.

David Oyelowo, center, as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in "Selma."

WMU-Cooley Grand Rapids campus hosting two showings of "Selma"

What: The law library at WMU-Cooley Law School in Grand Rapids will be hosting two showings of the movie "Selma." They will be followed by a discussion of Martin Luther King Jr.'s work in civil rights. The showings are free.

Time: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: WMU-Cooley Grand Rapids campus, 111 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Mike Ellison

Ferris State University hears from Detroit-based spoken word artist

What: Detroit-based spoken word artist Mike Ellison will speak during Ferris State University’s annual Martin Luther King Day Student Tribute. There will also be a freedom march around campus.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Ferris State University, 1201 S. State Street, Big Rapids, Mich.

Muskegon Museum of Art

Muskegon Art Museum free admission

What: The Muskegon Art Museum will be opening their doors for free on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Visitors can walk through the galleries, watch films in the auditorium, do some crafts and go on a tour.

When: Monday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 296 West Webster Avenue, Muskegon, Mich.

File photo of the Holland Museum.

MLK Day at the Holland Museum

What: The Holland Museum is inviting people to join them for family activities all day. They also have a display about Martin Luther King Jr.'s life. The theme of the day is "How would you change the world?" Admission is free.

When: Monday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Holland Museum, 31 W 10th St, Holland, Mich.

Celebration Cinema showing "Just Mercy" for $5

What: Celebration Cinemas across West Michigan will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day by showing "Just Mercy" for $5. The film follows a young civil rights lawyer who defends those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper legal representation.

When: Showings are all day

Where: Showings at Celebration Cinema locations across Michigan

