Special film screening to celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The three-part series will be shown Monday and Tuesday at Celebration Cinema Studio Park. A panel discussion will follow the conclusion on Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Monday being Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Studio Park Celebration Cinema will be offering a special screening of a movie that speaks to his legacy.

Visitors can see a screening of "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union." The three part docuseries explores Obama's presidency and the present need to address deeply entrenched challenges around racial justice.

This event is free to the public, and is in partnership with NAACP Grand Rapids.

The series is being screened to symbolize Dr. King's dream to ensure all Black people and other communities of color are treated equally.

"The more of these stories that we share together, the better understanding we have," said Emily Loeks, director of community affairs. "And we build empathy about how to move forward and move forward in a way that includes everybody, and that's so important."

The first two parts of the series will be screened Monday at 3:30 p.m. The third part will be shown Tuesday at 6 p.m. Representatives from the NAACP will also be providing a panel discussion after the film.

