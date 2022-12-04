Moms-only conference coming to Grand Rapids

After three years on the Lakeshore, a popular conference is finally coming to Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After three years on the Lakeshore, a popular conference is coming to Grand Rapids.

Inspired Mama Con has been a favorite for West Michigan mothers for years.

This year, their March conference in Grand Haven was so successful, they're bringing it to Grand Rapids.

This one of a kind day is full of speakers, breakout sessions and connections with like-minded mothers for inspiration and support.

"To see the moms come together, I just think, if you want to experience that connection – and it's a deep connection – I just think every mom would want to experience that," says Samantha Cutler, Inspired Mama founder.

"We're coming to Grand Rapids from the Lakeshore and trying to reach as many moms as we can."

The conference is on May 21 at Davenport University. You can get early bird ticket pricing now until April 24 following this link.

