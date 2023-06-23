'Movies On Deck' returns on USS LST 393 in Muskegon

The USS LST 393, docked in Muskegon, kicks off Movies On Deck with a screening of “Top Gun” on Friday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The summer season is in full swing, meaning a movie experience like no other is returning to Muskegon. Movies On Deck is back this summer for its 17th season, with the kickoff movie playing Friday on the LST 393.

“Top Gun” will be shown on the LST 393’s screen on the top deck right after sunset, which is approximately 10 p.m. for Friday’s showing. There is no charge to watch the screening, but moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Concessions, such as popcorn, pop and snacks, are available for purchase.

Movies On Deck continues July 7 with a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” with the final showing of the summer, “The Blues Brothers,” on Aug. 4. In case of bad weather, the movies will be shown inside of the ship beginning at 10 p.m.

The Landing Ship Tank – LST 393 – was launched in 1942, serving in World War II. Afterward, its use transitioned to a merchant ship, carrying automobiles from Muskegon to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In present day, it serves as a museum and memorial to the men and women of the United States military.

“She is one of 1051 LSTs, built during World War II, but only two remain in their military configuration,” said John Stephenson, who is on the Board of Directors of the LST 393. “And she turned 80 years old last Veterans Day. She's one of the most historic ships in America. She's one of three ships still afloat that we're at Omaha Beach on D-Day.”

While admission is free, donations are welcomed to help support the restoration of the ship, along with the veteran’s museum itself.

“We need your support. That's how we keep the ship afloat. And the ship being 80 years old, is old and she's leaking. And we want to keep her afloat, but she's in some danger,” said Stephenson. “So we need the help. We need the support. Please come and enjoy what we have here and the thousands of artifacts and the events that we put on so that we can keep this ship going and keep her on top of the waves.”

LST 393 is located at Mart Dock on the waterfront of Muskegon. The historical museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on tours of the ship here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.