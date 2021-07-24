Mud run to take runners through mock boot camp, obstacles to raise money for Michigan Heroes Museum

All proceeds go to the Michigan Heroes Museum, which is the only museum dedicated to the war experiences of men and women from Michigan.

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — The Western Front Mudder returns to Michigan Saturday, July 24, giving participants a glimpse into boot camp life and war itself.

The Western Front Mudder is a mock boot camp-style run that features a drill sergeant barking orders before the run. Runners will then navigate three miles of battlefields and obstacles while reenactors fire rifle and cannon blanks. Participants will swim in a lake, cross streams and do physical training on an island.

The run serves as a fundraiser for the Michigan Heroes Museum, which is the only museum dedicated to the war experiences of men and women from Michigan. The museum boasts collections of wartime diaries and letters, uniforms, photographs, firearms and more. It also includes the largest collection of Medal of Honors on display in the country.

The Western Front Mudder will be held in Howard City, Michigan from 8 a.m. until noon. Anyone interested in the run must register before Thursday, July 22 at midnight. The link to register can be found here. All of the proceeds go to help the Michigan Heroes Museum.

For more information on the run, click here.

