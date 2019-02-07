MUSKEGON, Mich. — Music, a carnival, and fireworks are part of the 11th Muskegon RockStock.

The event will fill Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon from July 3-7.

Rockstock is living up to the "Rock" in it's name this year with performance by Tantric, Saliva, Puddle of Mudd and three hard rock tribute bands.

Event organizers also added a carnival midway for the first time, which had long been part of previous summer music events at Heritage Landing.

"The carnival is a piece of Muskegon, and I think people miss having it here, said Brandon Baskin. "I want the future generations to experience what our generation had growing up and give it a shot for Muskegon County and the city of Muskegon."

The carnival opens Wednesday. Day passes for RockStock are $10 with proceeds benefiting No More Sidelines.

RockStock also provides downtown Muskegon with a free fireworks show on July 4.

