MUSKEGON, Mich. — You don't have to love beer to celebrate National Beer Day on Sunday. Unruly Brewing in Muskegon also has some great food to enjoy while others in your group grab a pint or two. Rebel Pies is located inside the brewery!

There are also events happening there all the time. Each weekend a different group stops by to perform. You can check out the lineup here.

National Beer Day started as a celebration of beer's availability again after the Prohibition was ended in the United States.

