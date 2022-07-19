National firefighter competition coming to Grand Rapids

The three-day event will feature a firefighter competition, family activities, food trucks and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nationwide firefighter competition will be coming to Grand Rapids next weekend, complete with food, activities and more!

Called the Official Firefighter Challenge, the three-day event will feature a race through a firefighter training course that both firefighters and the public can take on. Participants will climb a five-story tower in full firefighter gear and go head-to-head in events that simulate a firefighter's job.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Official Firefighter Challenge, with its more than 30-year rich history of serving the fire service, to Grand Rapids,” event organizer Maura Race said. “This event, brought to us by the Grand Rapids Fire Prevention Foundation, highlights various skillsets and talents of firefighters as competitors climb a five-story tower, drag and hoist fire hoses, simulate forcible entry, and race around obstacles on the most recognized firefighter training course in the world.”

If you're not interested in competing in the firefighter challenge, there's still events for you! Teams can compete in a relay race on an adjusted course for charity, and kids can take on the Kid's Challenge Course.

There will also be other family activities, food trucks and a beer tent.

Aspiring firefighters can stop by the recruitment booth to start taking steps toward their career goals.

The event kicks off Friday, July 29 at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. It will reopen Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. For more information on the challenge or to register to compete, click here.

