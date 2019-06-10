A day where parents transfer money into their daughter's bank account? Yes, it exists. Well, kind of.

Sunday is “National Transfer Money to Your Daughter’s Account Day," according to National Today's website.

If you're feeling generous, here are some ways to celebrate:

Send your daughter a surprise; she'll probably be excited to see money appear in her account without notice. Take your daughter shopping Give your daughter a gift card

Don't worry boys — National Transfer Money to Your Son Day is Oct. 13.

