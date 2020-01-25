GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, January 25 was Nature Day at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids. And event organizers say about 2,000 people stopped by to learn more about animals, which is about 600 more people than last year.

Families had the opportunity to see animals up close, have fun in the greenhouse and learn about artifacts. Animals like owls, rabbits, turtles, toads, snakes, frogs, and hawks were there for people to see.

Blandford Nature Center, Outdoor Discovery Center, Michigan Entomological Society, Say Yes to Nature, Casa la Parrot, Reptiles ls, and Kent District Library partnered with the Downtown Market for the event.

