SPARTA, Mich. — It's based on a true story, and it's been a musical theatre favorite since it was first performed. "Newsies" hits the stage this February in Sparta.

Sparta Community Theatre is performing the musical at the Sparta High School Auditorium. The show is being performed multiple times over the course of five days.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at spartatheatre.org and cost $8.50. Tickets are available to buy before noon on the day of the show, otherwise, they are $10 at the door.

RELATED: Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in Michigan this summer

RELATED: America's longest running musical is ending

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.