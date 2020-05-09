Nonprofit to host drive-thru Pink Heart event on World Suicide Prevention Day

The event will feature live music by local band Shimmie Pearl, popcorn, beverages and a pop-up shop.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nonprofit organization is hosting a drive-through event to bring conversation and awareness to the forefront on World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 – Thursday, Sept. 10.

I Understand Love Heals is an organization with an emphasis on offering support to those affected by suicide and mental illness.

On Sept. 10, I Understand Love Heals is hosting the “Pink Heart Day Drive Thru” at Meijer Gardens.

In order to enter, a donation of $100 must be made. Those who donate $100 will receive a Pink Heart Pak, which includes a book, bookmark, umbrella, pink heart stress ball, pink heart cookie, Biggby beverage coupon, a Meijer Gardens day pass and a food voucher for the garden cafe.

The donation will also be used as a ticket into the event, which will feature live music by local band Shimmie Pearl, popcorn, beverages and a pop-up shop. Additionally, all donations will go towards the organization’s mission to provide comfort and support to those affected by suicide.

More information about the event, donations and available sponsorships can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.