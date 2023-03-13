Oddities expo coming to Grand Rapids in April

If you're already looking forward to Halloween or hoping to expand your oddities collection, you'll want to mark your calendars for April 1!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're already looking forward to Halloween or hoping to expand your oddities collection, you'll want to mark your calendars for April 1! The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is rolling into Grand Rapids, bringing with it the opportunity to buy skulls, Halloween decorations, antiques and more.

The traveling expo boasts over 150 vendors and will be traversing the U.S. through November. From taxidermy to horror-inspired art to preserved bones, there is something for every oddities enthusiast.

Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio, who own the expo, created the traveling fair six years ago to bring strange and unique items to people from coast to coast.

"The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events,” said Michelle. “Honestly, we had no idea it would turn into what it has today! Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love."

Along with vendors and classes, there will be a museum featuring carnival-themed items, taxidermies and more.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Museum tickets are an additional $5 in advance and $7 at the door. To learn more about the expo and get your tickets, click here.

