You don't have to head to Munich to enjoy an Oktoberfest celebration. This Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, you can enjoy a stein-full or two. Organizers call it Beer City's only Bier Festival. Events start at 5 p.m. Friday evening and last through Saturday night at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

There will be music, beer, delicious food, and competitions. The festival is organized by Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids and is run by volunteers. The profits from the annual event are donated to Kids Food Basket.

