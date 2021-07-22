On the Road Again: The Rolling Stones to perform in Michigan this year

Previously purchased tickets are being honored at the rescheduled dates, according to the band.

DETROIT — Months after the pandemic derailed their U.S. “No Filter” tour, The Rolling Stones are back in business.

The band announced the relaunch of their tour Thursday, which currently has 13 shows on the schedule. One of those performances will be at Detroit’s Ford Field, scheduled for Nov. 15, 2021.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. "See you soon!”

The tour was originally set for 2020, but the shows were canceled due to COVID-19. Previously purchased tickets are being honored at the rescheduled dates, according to the band. That means people who got tickets for the 2020 show in Detroit are all set for the 2021 performance.

