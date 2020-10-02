GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's Hollywood's biggest night! The 92nd Annual Academy Awards took over Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night.

From the red carpet and the night's big winners and losers, to the best, most talked about moments of the night, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is helping you relive the Oscar's biggest moments.

This years' Oscars broke or tied five Guinness world records. Four of them were broken even before the awards began. The fifth was tied by the big winner of the night, "Parasite."

Steve Martin helped opened the Oscars Sunday and took the opportunity to throw some shade at the debacle that was last Monday's Iowa caucuses.

"A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here the Oscars where they accidentally read out the wrong name and it was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app," Martin said.

But arguably, the most important aspect of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards are the nominees and winners. We sat down with Ron Van Timmeren from Celebration Cinema with an in-depth look at who took home an Oscar.

We couldn’t get through the Oscars without an exclusive! We talked with a West Michigan designer who is anxiously awaiting to hear if his dress was chosen for the red carpet!

From the big screen to behind the scenes at the movies. Shanna Grove took an exclusive tour of the projector room at Studio C in downtown Grand Rapids.

