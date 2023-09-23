'Out of This World' | Zeeland's Pumpkinfest returns

The annual festival boasts a different creative theme every year, this year's theme is "Pumpkinfest Out of This World."

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland's Pumpkinfest will return Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

The annual festival boasts a different creative theme every year and this year's theme is "Pumpkinfest Out of This World."

The festival will feature the Avenue of Art where large, wooden structures shaped to match the year's theme decorated by artists, families, businesses and other individuals/groups will line Main Street in Zeeland. The festival said it will create a "spectacular art display" for all festival participants to admire. The displays will be up from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.

During the festival there will also be the Kidzfest on Church Street. This area of the festival will include face painters, a petting zoo, inflatable obstacle courses, pumpkin carving, food vendors, barrel train rides, stage performances, a corn play area and more.

The festival invites the community to enjoy free donuts and cider on Friday Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Kidzfest area. The fun will continue as the sun sets with a glow in the dark dance party planned to fill Church Street at 7:30 p.m. for kids and families.

There will also be Music on Main both Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m.

More events set to take place throughout the festival include bingo at the library, the second annual pumpkin drop at the Dekker Huis Museum, main stage events, kids’ tractor pull, pumpkin roll at the Zeeland Christian hill, a pet costume and a pie eating contest!

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 the festival will hold the Pumpkinfest Parade featuring marching bands, horses, walking groups, floats and tractors that should match the theme of this year's festival as organizers expect them to be "out of this world."

The Parade Route is as follows: West on Main Ave. from Centennial St. to State St., South on State St. to Central Ave., East on Central Ave. ending at Maple St.

For more information on Pumpkinfest you can visit zeelandfestivals.com.

