Parade of Ships postponed due to water conditions at Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Due to water conditions on the lakeshore, the Parade of Ships will be postponed until 3 p.m., according to officials with the Coast Guard Festival.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties that is active until 11 p.m. Monday.

The warning says waves are expected to reach four to seven feet and could wash over piers. Strong currents will also make for dangerous swimming conditions.

The Parade of Ships was originally scheduled to begin around 1 p.m. The annual event welcomes several ships in the Grand Haven port, including the Hollyhock, Spar, Neah Bay and Biscayne Bay.

Coast Guard Festival officials made the decision around 10:15 a.m. They say lake conditions and weather are being monitored ahead of the event.

This isn't the first time the Parade of Ships has been impacted by weather. In 2019, it was canceled entirely due to high waves.

With conditions rough at the lakeshore, the NWS is encouraging any beachgoers to avoid swimming or going out on piers, as high waves can sweep people off the pier.

To see the full NWS statement, click here. Learn more about the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival and the Parade of Ships here.

