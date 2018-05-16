GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Peoples Cider Co. expanded in November. They now have a new location on West Leonard. While the location is new, the drink selection is the same delicious cider.

They're taking part in Cider Week GR and owner, Jason Lummen, says it's a great excuse for people to have an excuse to try local cideries.

"The biggest thing it does is highlights what we do here and what we have," said Lumen. "West Michigan is a very unique place to grow apples and we grow the best apples in the country. I'm very proud of that."

Peoples Cider Co. gets their apples from Hill Bros. Orchards and partners with a ton of other local breweries, cideries and non profits around West Michigan -- keeping their cider and business as local as possible.

