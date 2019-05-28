GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Whether your're an established green thumb or your plant experience is just budding, you'll find something perfect for you at 'Plants, Pots & Petals.'

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting the botanical sale on Saturday, May 18. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop potted plants, flowers, hanging baskets, indoor plants and succulents from local vendors.

Vendors such as Pulp and Stem, Grand Rapids Succulents, Dahlia Acres, and Macramayhem will attend.

