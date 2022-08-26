Get a taste of all things Polish at the annual Polish Festival

The free event is showcasing authentic Polish food, music and more! Those interested can stop by Calder Plaza until 5 p.m. Sunday to check it out.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A celebration of all things Polish has rolled into Grand Rapids for the weekend, bringing with it music, food, beer, family-friendly activities and more!

The three-day festival is hosted by The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids. Each year, the fest takes over Calder Plaza with authentic Polish food booths and vendors. Polish bands and dancing groups will take the stage throughout the weekend to showcase Polish culture.

The festival also includes activities like face painting, paczki eating contests and demonstration tents that highlight Polish cooking.

Adam Porczynski, president of the Polish Festival, said vendors at the event will be selling Polish souvenirs and art that visitors can take home.

"We're really trying to educate the area about the Poles and the Polish community," said Porczynski. "And we have a cultural tent that we have here going on as well. So you can learn about the history of it. But really just sit, taking a piece of Poland home so that way you can experience it, whether it's here or at home."

Vendors will be selling items like Polish pottery, glass art, Polish eggs and authentic clothing.

"This is a long time in the works. We've been planning this since about February," Porczynski said. "So to come to this weekend and finally be here, it's really exciting."

The festival is free to attend. Events will run until 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

