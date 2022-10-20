Interactive exhibit exploring poison coming to GRPM

The exhibit will feature interactive puzzles where visitors can attempt to solve poisonings. It also highlights poison throughout history, in nature and as medicine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit exploring poison is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) this Saturday, just in time for spooky season!

"The Power of Poison" is an interactive exhibit teaching visitors about poison through history, including how it can be used as a medicine. It highlights toxic plants and animals, the science around poison, attempts to understand poison and how it can be used for good.

Visitors can then become detectives and test their skills in interactive puzzles. They will be given clues that they must put together to solve poisoning cases.

Sara Olson, marketing manager at GRPM, says the exhibit will teach visitors surprising facts about poison.

"I have personally been geeking out about this exhibit since we heard that we were gonna get it," Olson said. "It has all of these distinct sections within the exhibit that talk about the different aspects of poison that we may not be aware of."

She said the exhibit has many interactive sections that immerse visitors in the experience.

"My favorite part is probably these dioramas that come with iPad games, and so essentially you're looking at a scene where a creature has been poisoned by something and you kind of have to figure out what," she said.

While you can see The Power of Poison until April 30, Olson said going sooner can get you in the Halloween spirit.

"I recommend going now because it really highlights the spookiness of the season," she said. "I've been saying it's an early Halloween present."

The exhibit comes from the American Museum of Natural History. To learn more about The Power of Poison, click here.

