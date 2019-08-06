GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heading to the zoo this weekend? You might want to pack a crown.

Saturday, June 8 is Princess Day at John Ball Zoo. Guests to the zoo can have the opportunity to meet Cinderella, Arabian Princess, Ice Queen, Snow Princess, Island Princess, Scottish Princess, Beauty Princess and Frog Princess.

The zoo also encourages people to come dressed as their favorite prince or princess. There will also be hair and makeup services as well as tiaras, wands, fans and bracelets available for purchase.

The event runs until 5 p.m. Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.