GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Enjoy an enchanting evening with the kids that includes dancing and lots of fun.

The local nonprofit, Ama International Inc., is hosting a special princess party at Marge's Donut Den on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. There will be snacks, sweets and refreshments. As well as a special appearance from Queen Elsa and her sister, Princess Anna.

All proceeds from this event will go to install a library in an impoverished community in Santa Maria Xadani, Oaxaca, Mexico. Tickets are $20 per parents and child. Additional children's tickets are $10.

If you have any questions, call Erika Plunkett at 616-550-9574.

