First annual fundraiser event to honor Sgt. Ryan Proxmire this August

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly a year after Sergeant Ryan Proxmire with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty, the sheriff’s office is launching a way to remember him.

In August, the KCSO will be hosting the first annual memorial golf outing as a way to remember Proxmire and raise money for the Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund.

Registration for the outing will get participants 18 holes of golf, a goodie bag and a dinner from Charles and Darl’s Smokehouse. There will also be a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

On Aug. 15, 2021, Proxmire was killed in the line of duty when he was shot by a suspect during a pursuit. The shooting caused Proxmire’s cruiser to leave the road and crash near MN Avenue and 38th Street in Charleston Township.

Proxmire was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Proxmire served for nine years and was a deputy sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office on road patrol. He also worked in the jail division and filled in as a temporary sergeant.

The memorial event will be held Monday, Aug. 29 at Gull Lakeview Golf Course. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. The fee for an individual player is $100, while a group can play for $400.

Registration can also be completed by mail or online. Checks and registration information should be mailed to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #98, or submitted virtually by emailing Tim Randall at KDPSR6362@aol.com.

The sheriff's office is also looking for hole and cart sponsors. Hole sponsorships are $100, while cart sponsorships are $50.

